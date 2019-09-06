BRAVE 26: Full Card & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Following on from last week’s BRAVE 25 event in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Brave CF continues its South American road trip with BRAVE 26 set to take place this Saturday, 7 September. The 12-bout card will take place inside the Coliseo Hernan Jaramillo, in Bogotá, Colombia. The card is set to start at 8:00 pm ET. This is second time that Brave CF will host an event in Colombia.

The main event features a lightweight clash between Georgia’s Guram Kutateladze and Brazil’s Felipe Silva. While in the co-main event Colombia’s Jon Zarate faces off against Brazil’s Gabriel “Fly” Miranda.

BRAVE 26 is also set to feature the promotional debut of Spaniard Ilia Topuria. The undefeated featherweight is on a six-fight winning streak. All but one of those victories have come in the opening round and he takes on Colombia’s Luis Gomez.

Unlike Brazil, Colombia is not a country widely known internationally for its MMA talent. However, there is a burgeoning local scene, and it is one Brave CF is looking to tap into. BRAVE 26 will see the first collaboration taking place between Brave CF and the locally based LFC (Latin Fighter Championship).

The opening professional bouts of BRAVE 26 will see the finals of the Brave Warriors tournament go down the LFC ran the event as a means to give local fighters a chance to compete on the card.

While the card may look like a minor entry on this week’s MMA landscape. BRAVE 26 signals once more the Bahrain-based promotions intentions of growing MMA in countries outside those traditionally associated with the sport. It will be interesting to see five to ten years from now what emerges from the seeds currently being planted.

U.S. fans can watch the event on PPV via Fite Tv. For the majority of rest of the world the event can be watched free on bravecftv.

Main Card

Guram Kutateladze vs. Felipe Silva (Lightweight)

Jon Zarate vs. Gabriel “Fly” (Lightweight)

Ilia Topuria vs. Luis Gomez (Featherweight)

Luana Pinheiro x Yasmeli Araque (Strawweight)

Bruno Assis vs. Daniel Gaucho (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card