BRAVE 24 Results: Bubba Jenkins Retains Title With First Round TKO

BRAVE 24 went down today (Thursday, 25 July 2019) in London, England in front of an exclusive invite only crowd inside the Copper Box Arena.

The main event was a short lived affair with BRAVE featherweight champion Bubba Jenkins demolishing Brazil’s Lucas Martins with less than three minutes gone on the clock. Jenkins started the fight with a flying knee before locking in the take-down. Once the fight hit the ground, Jenkins quickly wore Martins down before unleashing several heavy shots which caused the contest to be brought to a halt.

In the co-main event Ireland’s Cian Cowley, found himself on the receiving end of a KO loss to Poland’s Maciej Gierszewski. The Pole caught Cowley with a huge right hand which dropped the Irishman and ended the bout.

Here are the complete results from the 7-bout card.