Brandon Sayles didn’t appear fazed by all the hype surrounding Mohammed Usman’s debut in PFL, submitting him in the second round at 2021 PFL 3.

After a back-and-forth first-round in which Usman connected a few clean shots that Sayles took on the chin, Sayles continued to put the pressure on in the second round; knocking Usman down and sinking in an effective choke that ended the fight.

Mohammed, the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, was the favorite heading into the season opener for both fighters. Kamaru was also in Mohammed’s corner for his debut in the octagon. Sayles is also a U.S. Army Combative instructor and was one of eight heavyweight signings by the league heading into the 2021 season.

After his impressive win, it’s no secret that Sayles has emerged as one of the top heavyweights in the league. He has a legitimate chance to compete for the heavyweight title and the $1,000,000 prize following his impressive win over a tough prospect in Usman. Sayles, a former XFC and NFC standout is now 6-1 in his MMA career and is riding a four-fight winning streak.

“You shouldn’t praise someone just because of their last name,” Sayles said in his post-fight interview. “All respect to Usman, but I’m here to show what hard work, will and sometimes skill can bring.”

For his next opponent, Sayles could possibly face either Fabricio Werdum or Renan Ferreira in his second fight in the PFL regular season. Ferreira defeated Werdum in controversial fashion by TKO after appearing to tap to a shoulder submission earlier in the fight.

For Usman, he showed a lot of poise and promise despite falling in his PFL debut. With incredible genes in his family, there’s no question that fans and critics shouldn’t sleep on Usman just yet.

