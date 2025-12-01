Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape in Las Vegas on Saturday, 14th December 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
- Date: Sat, December 14th, 2025
- Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
- Broadcast: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 7 p.m.
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 12 a.m.
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape: Flyweight Main Event
- Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson: Women’s Strawweight
- Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos: Women’s Bantamweight
- Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos: Featherweight
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha: Heavyweight
- Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan: Featherweight
Prelims
- Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière: Featherweight
- Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk: Middleweight
- Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda: Women’s Flyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Brandon Royval
|Manel Kape
|Country:
|United States
|Portugal
|Age:
|33
|32
|Height:
|5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
|5 ft 5 in (1.65 m)
|Weight:
|125 lb (57 kg; 8 st 13 lb)
|125 lb (57 kg; 8 st 13 lb)
|Reach:
|68 in (173 cm)
|68 in (173 cm)
Start date and time
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape takes place on Saturday, the 14th of December 2025, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Fight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape at the UFC APEX, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape is live on ESPN+ . In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.
What is Next after Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
The next event after Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape is UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett at the T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas on January 24th, 2026.