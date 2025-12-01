Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape in Las Vegas on Saturday, 14th December 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Date : Sat, December 14th, 2025

: Sat, December 14th, 2025 Location : UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 7 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 7 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 12 a.m.

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Full Fight Card

Main Card

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape: Flyweight Main Event

Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson: Women’s Strawweight

Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos: Women’s Bantamweight

Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos: Featherweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha: Heavyweight

Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan: Featherweight

Prelims

Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière: Featherweight

Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk: Middleweight

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda: Women’s Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Tale of the Tape

Name: Brandon Royval Manel Kape Country: United States Portugal Age: 33 32 Height: 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight: 125 lb (57 kg; 8 st 13 lb) 125 lb (57 kg; 8 st 13 lb) Reach: 68 in (173 cm) 68 in (173 cm)

Start date and time

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape takes place on Saturday, the 14th of December 2025, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape at the UFC APEX, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape is live on ESPN+ . In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

The next event after Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape is UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett at the T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas on January 24th, 2026.