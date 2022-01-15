UFC flyweight contender, Brandon Royval has snapped his two-fight losing run, courtesy of a close split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-29) victory over Rogerio Bontorin on the main card of UFC Vegas 46.

Improving to 13-6 as a professional, Royval snaps a period of two consecutive stoppages losses to first, current division titleholder, Brandon Moreno, and then a submission loss to Alexandre Pantoja.

Forced the distance for the first time in his Octagon tenure, the #5 ranked flyweight contender almost forced the issue in the third round, going close with an armbar attempt from the bottom, with Bontorin defending stoutly, albeit in some considerable danger.

With the win, Royval now holds three under the promotion’s banner — following prior stoppages over Kai Kara-France, and one-time undisputed title chaser, Tim Elliott.

Below, catch the highlights from Brandon Royval’s close decision win over Rogerio Bontorin

No signs of slowing down at the start of the 3rd! 🚂 #UFCVegas46 pic.twitter.com/YlH7b1aK3D — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2022

