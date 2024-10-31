Brandon Moreno’s Legos: How the Former UFC Champion Fulfilled His Dreams One Brick at a Time

Brandon Moreno‘s legos is one thing the former UFC flyweight champion is passionate about. The former champion is set to headline UFC Fight Night this weekend in a bout against Amir Albazi. He aims to get back in the win column after back to back loses against Brandon Royval and current champion, Alexandre Pantoja. One thing Moreno loves as much as fighting is his love for legos.

Brandon Moreno’s Legos Passion and hobby

Brandon Moreno is one of the beloved fighters in the UFC, not only for his fun and goofy personality but his fun fighting style and exciting fights he puts on. His beloved personality is well documented as Brandon Moreno’s legos is one of his passions and hobbies outside the UFC.

In a YouTube video with Burn Factory Moreno talked about his lego hobby and why he enjoys doing them. “So I start doing lego because that moment when I’m building the set, It’s a nice moment to just be out of my reality and be focused on the you know…,” said Moreno. “Just focused on building the lego, maybe hearing a podcast or something, give me that time to relax, chill.”

It seems like Brandon Moreno’s legos are a way of him enjoying a hobby outside of his job. While being a UFC fighter can be a constant grind and mental challenge, legos have allowed the Mexican to find a passion and allow him to be outside of his reality.

Dreams Built brick by brick

While “The Assassin Baby” has a large passion for legos, his passion for fighting has proved to play a huge role in his career as he is the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Moreno is a two-time champion in the flyweight division and has proven to be a force within the division.

Much like Brandon Moreno’s legos passion, his passion to fight is evident as he’s fought an impressive list of names in the 125-pound division. His resume proves itself and he’ll have a chance to add to it once again as he’ll get the No. 3 ranked Amir Albazi.

This fight can set up a potential title eliminator fight as Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend the flyweight strap against Kai Asakura who’ll be making his UFC debut.