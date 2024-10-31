Brandon Moreno welcomes Kai Asakura’s UFC invasion: ‘Positive thing for the division’

Ahead of his return at UFC Edmonton this weekend, former flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno has claimed the inclusion of Japanese star, Kai Asakura into a UFC 310 title fight at the end of the year is a “positive” charge for the 125lbs division.

Moreno, the current number two-ranked flyweight contender and former two-time divisional gold holder, makes his return to action this weekend in the headliner of UFC Fight Night Edmonton, in a five round potential title eliminator against surging contender, Amir Albazi.

Sidelined since he featured in the main event of UFC Fight Night Mexico City earlier this year, former champion, Moreno will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid to incumbent gold holder, Alexandre Pantoja, and former title chaser, Brandon Royval.

And sharing his thoughts on the arrival of former Rizin FF bantamweight kingpin, Asakura to the Octagon in an immediate flyweight title charge against soon-to-be common-foe, Pantoja in the co-headliner, Pantoja in December, Moreno described the move as “positive”.

Brandon Moreno welcomes Kai Asakura title charge at UFC 310

“I think it’s a positive thing for the division because the division is strong,” Brandon Moreno said of Kai Asakura’s move to the flyweight ranks ahead of UFC Edmonton during his media availability this week. “We have younger fighters, a new generation, very strong. With good records, amazing performances, but at the same time at the top 5 everything looks very stuck,” Moreno told Cageside Press.

“Like Brandon Moreno having rematches with everybody, and that’s it,” Brandon Moreno explained. “I think it’s very fresh for the flyweight division to bring a guy like Kai Asakura. A good striker who can bring a different perspective of the roster, of the top 5, it’s going to be an interesting match between Pantoja and him.”

Without a victory since the beginning of last year, Moreno would unify the flyweight crowns with another victory over multiple-fight rival, Deiveson Figueiredo, courtesy of a doctor’s stoppage TKO win in Brazil.