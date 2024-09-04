Cutman Brad Tate Slams Luke Rockhold a “Pain In A**”

UFC cutman Brad Tate has slammed Luke Rockhold as one of the most difficult fighters to deal with in the promotion.

For years now, Luke Rockhold has been seen as a pretty divisive figure. While he had a lot of success inside the cage, including a UFC middleweight title win, a lot of fans and pundits weren’t big fans of his attitude.

For example, his apparent overconfidence led to two pretty significant defeats in the form of KO losses to Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero. Since then, he was never really able to recapture his former glories.

Brad Tate, meanwhile, is someone who has been a cutman in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for as long as we remember. He’s seen plenty of athletes come and go, and he has a lot of stories to tell.

During a recent podcast appearance, he had the following to say about Luke Rockhold.

Brad Tate slams Luke Rockhold

“I will give you the one person because he’s not in the UFC anymore and you fought him. F*****g Luke Rockhold was a pain in a**. Like, bro, listen to me, I know he was a good fighter. I don’t think anybody except DC like Luke Rockhold.”

“I see him now, and like, he was talking sh*t about Sean Strickland. And I’m like, nobody cares bro. Like this whole, Dana call me I’ll go in there and handle this for you. It’s like, dude, he was a problem like and he was just, dude, him losing the belt was like the best thing for him but like I said.

“I mean he’s not in the UFC anymore but he was the one guy that just, oh my god, even to just be around him, you would just be like, bro, why are you such a d**k? And honestly, you could tell him that he was a d**k and it just, I think that fueled him even more and made him even more like, yeah, let me be that way.”

Quotes via MMA News