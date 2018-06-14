Brad Pickett Comes Out Of Retirement, Signs With British Promotion

At 39 years old, longtime veteran Brad Pickett will be coming out of retirement, as he has signed a multi-fight deal with ACB.

MMAFighting.com confirmed the news earlier today.

The Englishman last competed in his home of London, England in March 2017, suffering a TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night 107. Prior to that, he had lost seven of his last 10 bouts, with three of those losses coming via stoppage.

Despite the recent skid, Pickett appears eager to return to the cage and he’ll do on Aug. 11 ACB’s debut event in London. The man known as “One Punch” also has an opponent in mind:

“I wanted to fight Takeya Mizugaki a few times in the UFC but it never materialized,” Picket told MMAFighting.com. “He’s with ACB too so it seems like a good time to do it. He’s an older guy as well so I think it’s more on my playing field. I don’t need to fight some young kid. I don’t have a point to prove, I just want to be involved in a really good fight.”

Holding notable victories over Demetrious Johnson, Neil Seery, and Francisco Rivera, Pickett will look to get back to his winning ways later this year.