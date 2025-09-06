Mason Jones Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Come-From-Behind TKO – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Mason Jones delivered an incredible comeback TKO against Bolaji Oki at UFC Paris on Saturday night.

Oki had Jones reeling early after landing a combination near the cage, but it didn’t take long for ‘The Dragon’ to flip the script, catching Oki with a booming right hand that sent Oki stumbling back toward the cage and to the mat. Jones unleashed a barrage of elbows, but Oki weathered the storm and fought his way out of the position.

Jones eventually worked himself into a north-south position and locked in a kimura, but Oki powered through and ultimately survived the round.

Jones continued to dominate on the mat, violently slamming Oki to the canvas two minutes into the second stanza and quickly moving into full mount. Jones proceeded to drop some hellacious elbows, prompting the referee to take a closer look. Oki defended for as long as he could, but without improving his position, the referee finally stepped in and called for the stoppage.

Official Result: Mason Jones def. Bolaji Oki via TKO (elbows) at 3:18 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones at UFC Paris:

