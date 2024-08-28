After WWE, Bobby Lashley Ready for New Challenges: Wrestling, Boxing, MMA—Yes to All

Former WWE wrestler Bobby Lashley is ready for any challenge that comes his way after leaving the company.

Over the course of the last few decades, Bobby Lashley has achieved some great things in combat sports. He’s had some great times in mixed martial arts, but of course, the biggest chapter in his story came in professional wrestling.

Now that he’s left WWE, many have been left to wonder what’s going to be next for the veteran. As it turns out, the man himself isn’t really sure – but he’s open to any and all ideas.

Bobby Lashley gets ready for next chapter

“I’m doing it all,” Lashley told The Bo and Them Show in Dallas. “I look at it this way — first of all, YOLO, you only live once but I have a lot of gas in the tank. I’m in great shape. I feel good. I’m motivated. I’m rested.

“Wrestling, yes. Boxing, yes, MMA, yes. Acting, yes. Everything, yes. But I have a lot of different things going on right now.”

“A boxing company called me and offered me a legit matchup,” Lashley revealed. “So we’re in talks with them, so I’ve been training boxing. I love boxing. MMA is a possibility. Just depending on [what offers come].”

Anyone who has seen the 48-year-old compete in recent years knows that he is still in incredible shape. He continues to defy the expectations of many by outworking athletes who are much younger than him with far fewer miles on the clock.

In terms of the next step, it feels as if wrestling is more likely than mixed martial arts. With that being said, we’re talking about a genetic freak who is capable of doing anything he puts his mind to.

So, in essence, don’t blink, folks.