First up on the UFC Vegas 5 main card we have an eagerly anticipated rematch. Lando Vannata and Bobby Green will square off for the second time. The pair first met back in 2017 at UFC 216. Both men exchanged shots throughout the 15-minute bout which earned was named the Fight of the Night. Vannata has had mixed form over the past three years but looked great against Yancy Medeiros in his last fight. Green also looked good earlier this year when he picked up a submission win over UFC legend Clay Guida.

Round 1: A slow start. For about 30 seconds before they pick up where they left up in 2017 – throwing bombs! Both men trade huge right hands. Landon Vannata drops to the floor but it seems to be a slip. Bobby Green cracks his opponent with a huge straight right hand dropping him to the floor. That’s a legit knockdown. Green follows Vannata to the floor but the fight doesn’t stay there long. Vannata tries to take his opponents back up against the cage before they quickly get back to the middle and start throwing bombs. Both guys seem to be consistently landing power shots simultaneously. Again, both men trade bombs as the bell sounds to end round one.

Round 2: Vannata tires for the takedown at the start of round two. That plan quickly goes out the window and they start trading once again. Lot’s of talking from Green who’s starting to get in to a nice rhythm. He’s popping that jab and looking good right now. Vannata goes high with a kick. Green catches it and drives in for the takedown. He gets it but Vannata has locked up a guillotine choke. It looks tight but Green hops to side control to loosen the grip before standing back up. Vannata lands a big right hand as both men swing wild. Green lands some nice straight punches. Vannata takes him down and momentarily takes the back before his opponent gets back up. Green throws a kick down the middle but its caught and Vannata fires a straight right down the pipe to make him pay.

Round 3: Vannata lands big at the start of round three. Green wobbles back but avoids falling down. Green gets the clinch and is landing knees. Vannata isn’t defending properly. He’s content to just throw body shots. Big mistake. He eats a huge shot that drops him. Green falls in looking for the finish. He’s dropping bombs of Vannata who does well to survive and get back to his feet. The pair exchange shots before Green again shoots in for a takedown and gets it. A half-hearted attempted at the choke before he let’s go and accepts the takedown. Vannata tries to stand up but gives up his back. Green tries to sink in the choke but its too slippy. They go back to the middle and back to striking. Big shot from Vannata with 60 seconds left – he probably needs a finish at this point. One-two by Green. Nice right hand from Vannata. Vannata throws a spinning back-kick to the body but is bundled to the mat by Green who finishes the bout on top.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Green def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision