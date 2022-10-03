UFC light-heavyweight Anthony Smith claimed Bo Nickal would ‘ragdoll’ fearsome contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Three-time NCAA division I wrestling champion, Bo Nickal had only been in the UFC for a matter of minutes before he took to the mic to call out Khamzat Chimaev.

Following his second successful appearance on Dana White Contender Series, Nickal would be rewarded with a UFC contract, setting his sights high in an interview with Laura Sanko.

“If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude,” Nickal said. “He might not even be the best guy because he can’t even make weight, but if that’s the case, I’ll take him.”

Although many believe it would be far too soon, there are those who say with Nickal’s wrestling background, he will be a serious threat to the 185lb division.

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith says that when it comes down to wrestling, a match between Chimaev and Nickal ‘wouldn’t even be competitive.

“He [Nickal] will ragdoll Khamzat in a wrestling match,” Smith said on an episode of the Believe You Me podcast. “It wouldn’t even be competitive, he’s that f***ing good. There’s not a Dagestani/Russian wrestler in the UFC that’s gonna beat Bo Nickal. I don’t even care what weight class you say it is.”

What is next for Bo Nickal?

Following his win, Nickal would also guarantee that we would see him before the end of the year. It would only be a matter of days until Nickal would be booked in a fight against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on December 12 in Las Vegas.

At just 3-0 as a professional Nickal will take on Pickett who although has had mixed results in the promotion, has competed for the UFC six times and has had 21 professional fights.

Well. That didn’t take long. Less than two days removed from Contender Series, Bo Nickal has his UFC debut. Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, per the UFC. pic.twitter.com/je4qRbMO85 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 29, 2022

How will Bo Nickal do in the UFC?