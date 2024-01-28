Bo Nickal scoffs at future UFC title shot for rival Khamzat Chimaev next: ‘He’s fought less 85ers than me’

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal questions if Khamzat Chimaev deserves to be next in line for a shot at the 185lb title.

Since bursting into the UFC, Chimaev seemed destined for big things with many predicting that he would hold gold at some point in his career. However, things have not worked out exactly how many thought – the 29-year-old has suffered from inactivity, health issues and weight problems.

With his win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, Chimaev moved that little bit closer to a title shot with rumours that he may even be next.

Chimaev has even claimed that he was promised a title shot, but does a win over Usman, who was coming off two losses, moving up a weight class and took the fight on late notice really warrant a title shot?

Bo NIckal knocks back Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal does not seem to think so, claiming that the Chimaev’s resume at 185lbs is weak.

“I would guess that they will do Adasanya, but they’re going to give Khamzat a title shot at some point,” Nickal said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t think that he’s going to have to fight again until he gets a title shot.

“Do I think he deserves that? No. I don’t think he’s fought a single 85er. He’s fought less 85ers than me, and my guys aren’t even in the roster anymore.”

Nickal is regarded as one of the best prospects in the UFC and if he continues oin his current trajectory, a fight against Chimaev could be on the cards. The former NCAA wrestling national champion has even said he envisions a Chimaev matchup in the future, even stating that he was ‘dissapointed to not get the call to be the UFC 294 backup instead of Usman.

“I was disappointed they didn’t ask me to step in there,” Nickal said on his YouTube channel. “I was expecting at least an ask like, ‘Hey, you want to to this?’ But, no. Just nothing. Nothing from the UFC. It is what it is.

“I’m guessing they didn’t want me to roll over into Abu Dhabi on 10 days’ notice and smash their boy in front of his home crowd or something. (H/T MMA Fighting)

Who wins, Bo Nickal or Khamzat Chimaev?