Recent new signing, the undefeated wrestling ace, Bo Nickal has claimed he will call time on his professional mixed martial arts career if the UFC book him on the preliminary fight card ahead of his December 10. promotional bow against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282.

Nickal, a decorated amateur wrestling talent, is slated to make his long-awaited Octagon debut in an end-of-year matchup against the faltering, Pickett at UFC 282 on December 10. on the organization’s final flagship event of this year.

Last week, Nickal, a native of Colorado, headlined his second instalment of Dana White’s Contender Series against Donovan Beard, earning his UFC contract with a quickfire, 52-second triangle submission win off his back.

Just less than 48 hours later, Nickal, who has already been added to EA Sports UFC 4 video game alongside fellow DWCS alum, Raul Rosas Jr. – was booked for his UFC debut, drawing the aforenoted, Pickett.

Bo Nickal claims he will end his career if the UFC book him on the preliminary card

Touted as a massive prospect in the promotion’s middleweight division, Nickal, who began his mixed martial arts career back in June of this year just – has claimed he will call an end to his career if he is placed on the preliminary card against Pickett.

“Do I look like – am I a prelim guy?” Bo Nickal asked Ariel Helwani during an interview on The MMA Hour. “I’m not a prelim guy. If I have to fight on the prelims, I’ll just retire – I’m done.”

“I don’t know if it’s in the contract, but they’ll (the UFC) do the right thing – they’ll do the smart thing,” Bo Nickal continued. “And if I’m not – like I said, if I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire. I’m out. I’ve seen them do it before – put a bigger fight on the prelim, but I just – I don’t know. I’m a main card guy, it just doesn’t make sense. It’s Dana White’s Contender Series again, but I’m main eventing Dana White’s Contender Series at 2-0. Every fight I’m in is the main event. So, if – they’re putting me on the main card.”