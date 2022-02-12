City Kickboxing standout, Blood Diamond — otherwise known as Mike Methetha has landed in the UFC with a first round submission loss, dropping a rear-naked choke to Jeremiah Well on the preliminary card of UFC 271.

Diamond, a trainee of undisputed middleweight champion and event headliner, Israel Adesanya, was eventually taken down by Wells — who initially tripped against the Octagon fence in the opening seconds, quite bizarrely.

However, despite admirably hand fighting for the second half of the round, Diamond eventually gave up his back during a scramble, and while without securing hooks on either side, Wells, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt choked the Zimbabwean unconscious — handing him his first professional loss.

Below, catch the submission win for Jeremiah Wells over Blood Diamond

