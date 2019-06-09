Blagoy Ivanov Outlasts Tai Tuivasa At UFC 238 In Chicago

Spread the word!













Kicking us off on the main card of UFC 238 on pay-per-view (PPV) is a heavyweight collision between Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa.

Round 1:

Tuivasa just misses on a straight right hand and presses Ivanov against the cage. Ivanov tags Tuivasa with a big shot and swarms on his neck. Tuivasa gets his head out and lands a big right hand of his own.

A pair of right hands land for Tuivasa in the clinch but Ivanov backs him off with a big shot as well. Ivanov catches Tuivasa with some big hooks off a leg kick. Another pair of shots crack Tuivasa and he’s hurt. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Tuivasa catches Ivanov with a big right hand, and follows up with another that rocks him. Tuivasa gets him against the cage, but Ivanov is clinching on for dear life. Leg kicks and big shots being thrown from Tuivasa, but he can’t land his punches, as he’s putting nothing but power and no accuracy behind them. Ivanov responds with a hard crack. Ivanov gets the standing guillotine in but Tuivasa is saved by the horn.

Round 3:

Ivanov gets the standing guillotine again, drags Tuivasa to the ground, but he breaks free, gets to his feet, and they’re clinching against the cage again. Ivanov just laying on Tuivasa against the cage. The inside leg kicks from Tuivasa are giving Ivanov issues now. They’re exchanging some huge shots now. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Blagoy Ivanov def. Tai Tuivasa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)