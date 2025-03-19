BKFC Hits the Ice with Its ‘Most Innovative Combat Sport’ Yet

BKFC is getting into the hockey business. Kind of.

On Wednesday, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced that the promotion has purchased a stake in Ice Wars, an on-ice fighting league that’s been promoting hockey-esque fights since 2022.

This sport is made for ESPN The Ocho 😂



📽️: @FiteTV | @iceiswar pic.twitter.com/H9gN0ccGTl — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 5, 2023

Now, the two are joining forces for an inaugural event on June 14 at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

“We’ve been watching what the team at Ice Wars has been building, and it’s been incredible to see the passionate response they’ve received from audiences,” BKFC President and founder David Feldman said in a press release. “Their vision and energy align perfectly with what we do at BKFC—bringing raw, high-adrenaline combat sports to fans in a way they’ve never seen before. Partnering with them to create BKFC Ice Wars was an easy decision, and we’re excited to take this to the next level together.”

BKFC Ice Wars is planning to host at least six events in 2025.

BKFC Unveils Official Rules for Ice Wars

According to the official rules, two competitors will step inside a 900-square-foot enclosure called ‘The Ice Box’ wearing four-ounce MMA gloves and traditional hockey gear. Each fight will be at least three rounds and a maximum of five rounds with each round being no longer than 90 seconds with a one minute rest period in between each round.

There will be two linesman-esque referees on hand to officiate each fight with three judges scoring the contests. If the fight goes the distance, three judges will score the bout in its entirety, not round by round.

“Judges shall evaluate the bout based on effective striking (Plan A), effective aggressiveness (Plan B), and control of the fighting area (Plan C),” according to the promotion. “Plans B and C are only taken into consideration if Plan A is weighed as being even. Effective striking is judged by determining the impact/effect of legal strikes landed by a fighter solely based on the results of such legal strikes. Effective aggressiveness means aggressively making attempts to finish the fight. Fighting area control is assessed by determining who is dictating the pace, place and position of the bout.”

The promotion will feature four weight classes which are as follows:

Heavyweight (over 200 lbs.)

Cruiserweight (175 to 200 lbs.)

Middleweight (150 to 175 lbs.)

Lightweight (under 150 lbs.)