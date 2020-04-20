BJ Penn Says He Has Nothing Going In Life Besides Fighting

Spread the word!













MMA legend BJ Penn admits he has nothing but fighting in his life and feels this is why he is having a hard time calling it a career.

Penn is now 41 years old and way past his fighting prime. ‘The Prodigy’ has lost seven straight fights and hasn’t won since beating Matt Hughes almost ten years ago. Speaking on a recent Instagram Live chat with his coach Jason Parillo, Penn said he fighting is too much hard work but he is struggling to retire due to the fact he has nothing else going on in his life, he said.

“It takes a lot of work. It takes too much. Too much f*cking work. At this age, it just takes too much f*cking work. You never know what’s going to happen, but it takes so much work.

“If I can get anything else going it would be nice,” Penn said. “If I could get anything else going in life than just a fist fight, it would be nice. But it’s so fun and I love the process and all those things about it. Then you get in the gym and start doing good with active fighters and next thing you know you’re trying to fight and biting off more than you can chew. You might be, you might not be. But the process itself it’s a lot to just do a camp or whatever.”

“I guess when you have something to prove that’s when you can fight the best,” Penn said. “It’s like, ‘Hey man, you already proved yourself.’ It’s not about proving myself, I just really like doing this. But you can’t go out and keep getting hurt. That just don’t make sense to anybody.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Should BJ Penn retire or continue fighting?