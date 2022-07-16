Bill Algeo has defeated Herbert Burns via second round TKO in the preliminary card of UFC Long Island. It appears that Burns was either suffering from a knee injury or simply from fatigue after a hard-fought first round.

Herbert Burns appeared to be seconds away from victory in round one, as he locked Bill Algeo up in a triangle armbar. Algeo simply refused to tap, despite Burns landing repeated elbows. However, after an extended period of time, Algeo escaped the triangle and began landing brutal ground strikes, appearing to stun Burns in multiple occasions.

When the round came to an end, ‘Blaze’ had to be convinced by his older brother Gilbert to enter the second round. Algeo quickly gained top control off a failed takedown, and then made the decision to bring the fight back to the feet. However, Burns was unable to return to his feet, causing Keith Peterson to wave the fight off.

In the post-fight interview, Algeo called out fellow featherweight prospect Chase Hooper.

Below, catch the highlights from Bill Algeo’s second-round TKO win against Herbert Burns:

"Don't give up on us!"



"Come on man, get up and give it a shot!"



Gilbert Burns in the corner of his younger brother Herbert who looked like he didn't want to leave the stool after the first round.



The fight was stopped in the second.#UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/ub6o2029dn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 16, 2022