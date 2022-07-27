Despite suffering two separate knockout losses in both professional mixed martial arts and kickboxing in the last two months, UFC alum, Bigfoot Silva is set to return to kickboxing against the 102-9-1 talent, Azerbaijan striker, Zabit Samedov under the banner of MixFight Championship.

Bigfoot Silva, an alum of the UFC, Cage Warriors, Strikeforce, EliteXC, and Fight Nights Global to name a few, suffered a second round knockout loss to Vlacheslav Datsik just earlier this month, which followed a June knockout defeat against Oleg Popov in his mixed martial arts return.

Boasting an 0-2 kickboxing record to go with a faltering mixed martial arts record of 19-14(1), Silva has suffered a string of seven straight losses, dropping six knockout defeats in that run to boot.

Despite calls for the veteran Brasilia native to finally hang up his gloves from professional combat sports amid a slew of recent knockout losses and run of form, Silva, as per an initial report from MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King – will return to kickboxing against the Muay Thai and kickboxing ace, Samedov.

Bigfoot Silva is without a victory in the last seven years across combat sports

Without a professional victory since UFC 190 back in 2015, Silva defeated the now-retired, Soa Palelei, before exiting the UFC after a TKO defeat of his own against fellow veteran, Mark Hunt.

Across the course of his storied professional career, Silva has defeated the likes of Ricco Rodriguez, Andrei Arlovski, Fedor Emelianenko, Travis Browne, and Alistair Overeem.

Silva’s former manager and agent, Alex Davis addressed his former clients run of recent losses, explaining how he tried everything in order to convince the Brazilian to retire from combat sports.

“You cannot defend a man from his own self,” Alex Davis tweeted. “I did my very best. The plan was for him (Bigfoot Silva) to stop fighting 8 KO’s ago. He made the $. I let go at that point, could not be a part of this. But he always goes in with a big heart and never reminisces on a loss.”