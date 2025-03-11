Big E needs to return sooner rather than later

For the sake of The New Day’s heel turn, Big E needs to return – and it doesn’t even have to be in a physical capacity.

As we know, The New Day, aka Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, turned their back on Big E back in December. They made it clear that they blamed E for the misfortunes that the faction had been experiencing, claiming that he quit on them as a result of his seemingly career-ending neck injury.

Big E, obviously, was stunned by this turn of events, as was the WWE Universe. While New Day have been getting some strong heel reactions since then, they haven’t exactly done a lot. We think that may be due to the fact that Odyssey Jones was supposed to be part of this story, which would’ve introduced some much-needed muscle into proceedings.

Alas, while Big E may not be cleared to compete, we still need to see him appear on the road to WrestleMania.

Big E’s presence is sorely needed

Right now, there just doesn’t seem to be much of a direction for Kofi and Xavier. You’d have to think that Big E hasn’t been cleared yet because otherwise, it would make all the sense in the world for WWE to go in the direction of either a triple threat match or E & surprise partner vs New Day at WrestleMania.

Still, he needs to go out there and make his point as to why his former brothers are out of their mind. He needs to cut the promo of his life, letting them know exactly why he feels so betrayed.

That segment alone could inject some much needed excitement back into proceedings. Of course, E’s health comes first, but we still need some kind of development in order to stay invested in what they’re doing.