Biaggio Ali Walsh scores decisive victory in professional MMA debut – PFL vs. Bellator Highlights

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary pugilist and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali, has earned his first win as a professional mixed martial artist.

After scoring six straight highlight-reel knockouts as an amateur, Ali Walsh made his pro debut as part of the PFL vs. Bellator prelim card on Saturday inside the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. Fight fans were expecting Ali Walsh to once again unleash his fists on his Argentinian challenger, Emmanuel Palacio.

Instead, Ali Walsh flexed his ground game, grinding out a dominant decision victory to get his career off on the right foot.

Official Result: Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check out Highlights From Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. emmanuel palacio at PFL vs. Bellator:

Le petit fils de Muhammad, Biaggio Ali Walsh fait son entrée pour ses débuts en pro ! #PFLvsBellator



pic.twitter.com/Uf3iyl92kf — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) February 24, 2024

Beautiful form tackle from Biaggio Ali Walsh #PFLvsBellator pic.twitter.com/opcZa05rDa — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) February 24, 2024