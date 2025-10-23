Betting Sees Major Shift Favoring Mackenzie Dern Over Virna Jandiroba At UFC 321

The betting landscape for the UFC 321 women’s strawweight championship bout between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern has experienced significant movement throughout fight week, reflecting changing market sentiment about the rematch scheduled for October 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern Betting Odds

When betting markets first opened on this matchup, the line strongly favored Jandiroba. According to betting data, Jandiroba opened as the clear favorite at -215 with Dern positioned as the underdog at +164. This initial positioning reflected Jandiroba’s impressive five-fight winning streak and her status as the number-one ranked strawweight contender. However, as the week progressed toward fight day, the odds experienced a dramatic reversal.

The shift has been particularly pronounced in Dern’s favor. Dern opened at -135 early in the week but has been bet consistently upward throughout fight week. Recent odds show Dern ranging from -155 to -175 depending on the sportsbook, check offshore sportsbooks for more, while Jandiroba has simultaneously declined from her opening number to approximately +130 to +145.

​According to multiple betting analysts, the primary driver behind this movement has been public money pouring in on Dern throughout fight week. Sports betting publications noted that the biggest odds movement across the entire UFC 321 main card occurred on this strawweight title bout, with Dern receiving the majority of action from both casual and sophisticated bettors.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 11: Mackenzie Dern reacts after a submission victory against Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The context behind this reversal stems from their previous encounter at UFC 256 in December 2020, when Dern defeated Jandiroba by unanimous decision with scores of 29-28 across all three judges’ scorecards.

Dern’s recent trajectory includes a significant redemption win over Amanda Ribas in 2025, whom Dern had previously lost to by decision. This victory was earned by submission in the second round, demonstrating Dern’s continued development as a submission threat from various positions.

Several professional analysts have questioned the initial opening odds, with some suggesting that the market may have overvalued Jandiroba’s five-fight streak without adequately accounting for stylistic factors and Dern’s improvements. One betting expert noted that backing Dern earlier in the week at better prices represented value, as the market’s respect for Jandiroba’s recent success failed to account for Dern’s demonstrated ability to neutralize Jandiroba’s wrestling in their first encounter while improving her striking in subsequent years.

The availability of UFC 321 odds across multiple sportsbooks has created opportunities for bettors to shop differing lines, though the general trend across major books shows consistent movement in Dern’s favor. Some books show Dern as high as -175 with corresponding Jandiroba odds of +150, while others display tighter pricing at -160/-140 respectively.

This significant movement in the betting odds represents one of the most noteworthy line shifts on the UFC 321 card. The market correction from Jandiroba as a substantial favorite to a fight with Dern now favored tells a story of evolving market perception based on both fighters’ recent performances, statistical comparisons, and the specific historical context of their previous encounter. Whether this betting action accurately reflects Dern’s realistic chance at claiming the vacant strawweight title remains a question that will be answered inside the Octagon on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi.