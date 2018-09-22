Betting Odds For UFC Sao Paulo: Is Eryk Anders Favored On Short-Notice?

The final UFC Sao Paulo betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Sao Paulo (also known as UFC Fight Night 137) is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 22, 2018) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Eryk Anders vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the main event. A welterweight bout that will see Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. will be the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout card is Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout, Renan Barão vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout, and Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout. The preliminary card will be headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Santos is a -165 favorite over Anders, who is a +145 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Pedersoli Jr. being a +325 underdog against Oliveira, who is a -420 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10:30 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos (-165) vs. Eryk Anders (+145)

Alex Oliveira (-420) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (+335)

Sam Alvey (-325) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+265)

Renan Barao (-135) vs. Andre Ewell (+115)

Marina Rodriguez (-115) vs. Randa Markos (-105)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8:30 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira (-370) vs. Christos Giagos (+310)

Francisco Trinaldo (-250) vs. Evan Dunham (+210)

Ryan Spann (-190) vs. Luis Henrique (+165)

Augusto Sakai (-255) vs. Chase Sherman (+215)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:45 p.m. ET)

Sergio Moraes (-280) vs. Ben Saunders (+240)

Gillian Robertson (-130) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (+110)

Hector Lombard (-130) vs. Thales Leites (+110)

Elizeu Zaleski (-650) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+475)

Livia Renata Souza (-1200) vs. Alex Chambers (-775)