Betting Odds For UFC Ottawa: Is Al Iaquinta Favored To Beat Donald Cerrone?

The final UFC Ottawa betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Ottawa is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 4, 2019) from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ at 5 PM ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout will headline this show. Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout, Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout, Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight bout, and Marc-Andre Berriault vs. Andrew Sanchez in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Iaquinta is a -125 favorite over Cerrone, who is a +105 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Al Iaquinta (-125) vs. Donald Cerrone (+105)

Derek Brunson (-110) vs. Elias Theodorou (-110)

Shane Burgos (-170) vs. Cub Swanson (+150)

Merab Dvalishvili (-160) vs. Brad Katona (+140)

Walt Harris (-155) vs. Sergey Spivak (+135)

Andrew Sanchez (-160) vs. Marc-André Barriault (+140)

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

Macy Chiasson (-700) vs Sarah Moras (+500)

Aiemann Zahabi (-155) vs. Vince Morales (+135)

Nordine Taleb (-335) vs. Kyle Prepolec (+275)

Matt Sayles (-230) vs. Kyle Nelson (+190)

Juan Adams (-120) vs. Arjan Singh Bhullar (EVEN)

Mitch Gagnon (-120) vs. Cole Smith (EVEN)

