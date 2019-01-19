Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 1: Is Henry Cejudo Favored In Superfight?

The final UFC on ESPN+ 1 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC on ESPN+ 1 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 19, 2019) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.
Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw in a UFC flyweight title bout will serve as the main event. Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder in a heavyweight bout will co-headline this show.
Rounding out the six bout main card is Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros in a lightweight bout, Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz in a flyweight contest, Paige Van Zant vs. Rachael Ostovich in a women’s flyweight bout, and Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson in light heavyweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Dillashaw is a -210 favorite over Cejudo, who is a +175 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Crowder being a +405 underdog against Hardy , who is a -510 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)
TJ Dillashaw (-210) vs. Henry Cejudo (+175)
Greg Hardy (-510) vs. Allen Crowder (+405)
Gregor Gillespie (-510) vs. Yancy Medeiros (+405)
Joseph Benavidez (-235) vs. Dustin Ortiz (+195)
Paige VanZant (-155) vs. Rachael Ostovich (+135)
Glover Teixeira (-120) vs. Karl Roberson (EVEN)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)
Alexander Hernandez (-190) vs. Donald Cerrone (+165)
Ariane Lipski (-210) vs. Joanne Calderwood (+175)
Alonzo Menifield (-260) vs. Vinicius Moreira (+220)
Cory Sandhagen (-485) vs. Mario Bautista (+385)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/6:30 p.m. ET)
Te Edwards (-135) vs. Dennis Bermudez (+115)
Geoff Neal (-175) vs. Belal Muhammad (+155)
Kyle Stewart (-160) vs. Chance Rencountre (+130)