Betting Odds For UFC Hamburg: Surprise Name Favored

UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) is here, and it goes down today (Sunday, July 22, 2018) from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 2 p.m. E while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at noon ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight showdown will serve as the main event while Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar in a middleweight bout, Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout, Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese in a lightweight bout, and Danny Roberts vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout. Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic in a featherweight bout will serve as the main event of the preliminary card.

According to oddsmakers, Smith is a -225 favorite over Rua, who is a +185 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Anderson being a +150 underdog against Teixeira, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/2 p.m. ET)



Anthony Smith (-225) vs. Mauricio Rua (+185)



Glover Teixeira (-170) vs. Corey Anderson (+150)



Abu Azaitar (-185) vs. Vitor Miranda (+160)



Marcin Tybura (-245) vs. Stefan Struve (+205)



Marc Diakiese (-190) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (+165)



Danny Roberts (-380) vs. David Zawada (+315)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/noon ET)



Nick Hein (-155) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+135)



Emil Meek (-165) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (+145)



Nad Narimani (-240) vs. Khalid Taha (+200)



Justin Ledet (-115) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-105)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10:30 a.m. ET)



Manny Bermudez (-235) vs. Davey Grant (+195)



Darko Stosic (-260) vs. Jeremy Kimball (+220)



Damian Stasiak (-120) vs. Liu Pingyuan (EVEN)