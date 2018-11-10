Betting Odds For UFC Denver: Close Call In Headliner

The final UFC Denver betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 10, 2018) from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will serve as the headliner. Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will be the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie in a women’s bantamweight bout, Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout. Also, Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers in a women’s strawweight bout, and Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Jung is a -135 favorite over Rodriguez, who is a +115 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Cerrone being a +185 underdog against Perry, who is a -225 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Chan Sung Jung (-135) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+115)

Mike Perry (-225) vs. Donald Cerrone (+185)

Germaine de Randamie (-165) vs. Raquel Pennington (+145)

Beneil Dariush (-140) vs. Thiago Moises (+120)

Maycee Barber (-420) vs. Hannah Cifers (+335)

Luis Pena (-300) vs. Mike Trizano (+250)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Ashley Yoder (-145) vs. Amanda Cooper (+125)

Bobby Moffett (-115) vs. Chas Skelly (-105)

Devonte Smith (-230) vs. Julian Erosa (+190)

Davi Ramos (-970) vs. John Gunther (+635)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Eric Shelton (-115) vs. Joseph Morales (-105)

Mark De La Rosa (-230) vs. Joby Sanchez (+190)