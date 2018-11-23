Betting Odds For UFC Beijing: Is Curtis Blaydes Favored In Rematch?

The final UFC Beijing betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Beijing (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) is here, and it goes down this Saturday (November 24, 2018) from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. The main card will air on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 a.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on Fight Pass at 3:15 a.m. ET.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Round out the four bout main card is Song Yadong vs. Vince Morales in a bantamweight bout, and Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada in a welterweight bout. Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of the card.

According to oddsmakers, Blaydes is a -240 favorite over Ngannou, who is a +200 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Overeem being a +105 underdog against Pavlovich, who is a -125 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 a.m. ET)



Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (-240) vs. Francis Ngannou (+200)



Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem (+105) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (-125)



Bantamweight: Song Yadong (-525) vs. Vince Morales (+415)



Welterweight: Li Jingliang (-185) vs. David Zawada (+160)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3:15 a.m. ET)



Welterweight: Kenan Song (-120) vs. Alex Morono (+100)



Female Flyweight: Wu Yanan (+325) vs. Lauren Mueller (-400)



Heavyweight: Hu Yaozong (-115) vs. Rashad Coulter (-105)



Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar (+425) vs. Weili Zhang (-550)



Strawweight: Xiaonan Yan (-525) vs. Syuri Kondo (+415)



Middleweight: Kevin Holland (-550) vs. John Phillips (+425)



Bantamweight: Su Mukerji (-185) vs. Louis Smolka (+160)