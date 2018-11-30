Betting Odds For TUF 28 Finale: Is RDA Favored Over Usman?

The final TUF 28 Finale betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

TUF 28 Finale (also known as The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale) is here, and it goes down tonight (Friday, November 30, 2018) from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 8 p.m. ET at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout will headline this show. Justin Frazier vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa in the TUF 28 heavyweight finale will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson in a TUF 28 female featherweight finale, Bryan Caraway vs. Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout. Also, Darren Stewart vs. Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight bout, and Ji Yeon Kim vs. Antonina Shevchenko in a female flyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Usman is a -265 favorite over RDA, who is a +225 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kianzad being a -110 underdog against Chiasson, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos (+225) vs. Kamaru Usman (-265)



The Ultimate Fighter 28 Heavyweight Finale: Justin Frazier (+135) vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa (-155)



The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Female Featherweight Finale: Pannie Kianzad (-110) vs. Macy Chiasson (-120)



Bantamweight: Bryan Caraway (+190) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-230)



Middleweight: Darren Stewart (-105) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (-115)



Female Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (+255) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (-310)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Featherweight: Rick Glenn (-105) vs. Kevin Aguilar (-115)



Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez (+110) vs. Alex Perez (-130)



Heavyweight: Maurice Greene (-160) vs. Michel Batista (+130)



Female Featherweight: Leah Letson (-240) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+180)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts (-320) vs. Darrell Horcher (+260)



Welterweight: Tim Means (-370) vs. Ricky Rainey (+310)



Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos (-475) vs. Chris Gutierrez (+380)

