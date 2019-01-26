Betting Odds For Bellator 214: Is Ryan Bader Favored To Beat Fedor Emelianenko?

Bellator 214 betting odds are out as the event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 26, 2019) from the Forum in Inglewood, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader in a heavyweight bout for the vacant title will serve as the headliner. Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout card is Jake Hager vs. JW Kiser in a heavyweight bout, Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas in a bantamweight bout, and Brandon McMahan vs. Adel Altamimi in a featherweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Bader is a -170 favorite over Emelianenko, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Henry Corrales being a +365 underdog against Aaron Pico, who is a -555 favorite.



MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9:00 PM EST)



Vacant Bellator Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Bader -170 vs. Fedor Emelianenko +130



Featherweight: Aaron Pico -555 vs. Henry Corrales +365



Heavyweight: Jake Hager -400 vs. J.W. Kiser +300



Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta -135 vs. Ricky Bandejas +105

