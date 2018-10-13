Betting Odds For Bellator 208: Is Sonnen Favored To Beat Fedor?

The final Bellator 208 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Bellator 208 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 13, 2018) from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen in a heavyweight tournament semifinal bout will be the headliner while Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout card is Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov in a middleweight, Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson in a heavyweight bout, and Andy Main vs. Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Emelianenko is a -251 favorite over Sonnen, who is a +211 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Awad being a +336 underdog against Henderson, who is a -419 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET)



Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout: Fedor Emelianenko (-251) vs. Chael Sonnen (+211)



Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson (-419) vs. Saad Awad (+336)

Middleweight Bout: Alexander Shlemenko (-101) vs. Anatoly Tokov (-115)



Heavyweight Bout: Cheick Kongo (+107) vs. Timothy Johnson (-134)

Featherweight Bout: Andy Main (+415) vs. Henry Corrales (-529)