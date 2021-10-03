Bethe Correia has called time on her mixed martial arts career.

The former women’s bantamweight title challenger revealed she would be competing for the last time when she faced Karol Rosa on the prelims of UFC Vegas 38 last night.

Correia was emotional heading into the Octagon and although it was her last bow, she was unable to go out with a victory as she suffered a unanimous decision defeat (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

“(It’s a) Very emotional moment for me,” Correia said in her post-fight interview (via MMA Junkie). “It’s been very emotional for me, a lot of deja vu moments for me. I can only thank the UFC for all the opportunities they gave me.”

Correia leaves the sport with a 11-6-1 record and holds notable wins over Shayna Baszler, Jessica Eye and Sijara Eubanks.

The Brazilian most notably came to notoriety in the buildup to her women’s bantamweight title fight with then champion Ronda Rousey back in 2015.

With plenty of animosity between the pair, it was Rousey who came out on top with a first-round knockout victory. Correia — who was undefeated prior to the setback — would win just two of her next eight outings since.

