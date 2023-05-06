Looking for his fourth-straight finish, Drew Dober returned to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 288 for a lightweight scrap with Matt ‘The Steamrolla’ Frevola. Scoring knockouts in his last three outings, Dober was determined to add another highlight-reel finish to his already impressive resume as he continues his climb up the 155-pound rankings.

Both men immediately came out firing on all cylinders with Frevola targeting Dober’s body with a series of stiff body kicks. Dober began to bring the pressure, landing his signature left hand repeatedly. As they moved into the final minute of the first round, Dober ripped to the body of Frevola and ‘Steamrolla’ fired back with a nasty right hand that sent Dober crashing to the canvas.

Frevola, smelling blood in the water, jumped on his opponent and delivered a series of solid strikes on the ground forcing Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage with less than a minute to go in the round.

Official Result: Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober via TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1

