Benoit Saint Denis discusses feeling of pressure heading into crucial UFC Paris fight

UFC star Benoit Saint Denis has spoken openly about the feeling of pressure ahead of his clash with Mauricio Ruffy.

Tomorrow night at UFC Paris, Benoit Saint Denis will go head to head with Mauricio Ruffy in a really important fight in the lightweight division. After two losses in his last three fights, BSD knows that he needs to go out there and prove that he belongs against a rising contender who wants to make his own statement in the French capital.

For a lot of fans, Benoit Saint Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy is one of the main attractions on this card – and understandably so. If one of the two men can secure an emphatic finish, that’ll really put them on the UFC’s radar when it comes to vaulting them even further up the card.

In a recent interview, Benoit Saint Denis spoke about the pressure of going out there and performing in his own country, especially after being stopped by Renato Moicano in Paris last year.

Benoit Saint Denis opens up on feeling the pressure

“I have learned over time that it is unnecessary to put yourself under too much pressure,” Saint Denis told MMA Junkie Radio. “Also, pressure is not a bad thing. It’s a privilege. If you have pressure, it’s because there’s stuff on the line when you are fighting. I enjoy the process.

“Of course, it was difficult through the last couple of years. I felt a lot of pressure, and I was not used to it. Now I feel back to doing what I love, and that’s fighting and winning.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Saint Denis is coming into this one feeling focused and calm, and you’d have to imagine the same will be true for Ruffy given the incredible run of form he’s been on.