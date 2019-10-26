Beneil Dariush Sinks In Rear-Naked Choke On Frank Camacho – UFC Singapore Highlights

Beneil Dariush had an early day at the office as he got the submission win over Frank Camacho at UFC Singapore on Saturday morning.
The lightweight contest lasted just over two minutes as Dariush quickly took Camacho down and had control of his back. He initially locked in a neck crank but Camacho tried to fight it. Eventually, Dariush transitioned to a rear-naked choke submission to get the victory.
It makes it three straight wins for the 30-year-old including two submissions wins in his last two outings.
You can watch the finish below:
