Beneil Dariush Quickly Submits Frank Camacho – UFC Singapore Results

Next up on the UFC Singapore main card is a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Frank Camacho.

Round 1: It’s a striking battle until Dariush takes Camacho down and has his back. He applies a neck crank but as Camacho tries to fight it, Dariush eventually locks in the rear-naked choke to get the early win.

Official result: Beneil Dariush defeats Frank Camacho via submission (R1, 2:02)