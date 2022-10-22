Top 10 lightweight contenders clashed as Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot met in an entertaining affair at UFC 280 filled with high-level grappling and mutual respect for one another.

In the opening round, both fighters showed off their elite-level grappling with Gamrot being the aggressor, looking for multiple takedowns throughout. Neither fighter was able to secure a significant advantage in their exchanges. Gamrot caught a low kick and drove into Dariush, scoring a takedown, but quickly found himself defending a heel hook.

Round two saw both fighters standing for the most-post with Dariush putting on the pressure. Falling behind in the round, Gamrot began shooting for takedowns, though unsuccessfully. With 10 seconds left in the round, Gamrot threw a flying knee that partially connected. He immediately shot in for a takedown but was unable to finish before the second round came to a close.

Going into the final round with the fight likely 1-1, Gamrot began putting on pressure with Dariush content to defend takedowns and counterstrike. 90 seconds to go in the round, Dariush landed a massive left that dropped Gamrot. Recovering quickly, Gamrot got back to his feet uncontested and was able to briefly wrestle Dariush to the canvas before the two fighters returned to their feet as the final horn sounded.

Official Result: Beneil Dariush defeats Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot Below:

C’est très technique entre Dariush et Gamrot #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/zZ8AfiaKBy — Ilies Mkt (@IliesMkt) October 22, 2022

Those left hands by Dariush were brutal but this snap back into a takedown attempt by Gamrot was crazy #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/QQQElAvHvE — Juan RC 🌊 (@elclass_king) October 22, 2022