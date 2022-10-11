Beneil Dariush doesn’t understand why Alexander Volkanovski is making claims that he is the backup for the UFC 280 lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Dariush had stated back in September that the UFC informed him and his manager Ali Abdelaziz, that Dariush would be the backup for the lightweight title bout that night. Dariush has a bout that night as well as he will be facing off against Mateusz Gamrot, to further strengthen his claim for a title fight in the near future.

The UFC is sure to have a backup plan for the bout, since the last time Oliveira fought in a title fight he missed weight by a half pound. Dariush thought he was the backup plan, but it seems as if there may be some confusion on who will truly be serving as the backup for the fight between Oliveira and Makhachev, as Alexander Volkanovski claims that the UFC gave him that spot.

It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!

See you all in Abu Dhabi 👊 #UFC280https://t.co/KkRCv1N04Y — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 10, 2022

Beneil Dariush is confused, but there has yet to be a formal announcement from the UFC

‘Honestly, I’m confused,” Beneil Dariush said in an interview on Sirius XM. “I don’t know if he’s playing games or the UFC is playing games, because I was told I’m the fill-in. That’s the whole point of having another lightweight fight on that card, just in case something goes wrong, so I don’t understand what’s going on here. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it, but ultimately I have one goal and that’s Gamrot. But I really thought I was the fill-in, that’s what I was told.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Dariush was told he was the backup by his manager Abdelaziz, but it may have been wishful thinking on the side of Abdelaziz. Either way, Dariush has his sights on Gamrot and has not lost focus on his true goal. Another win would put Beneil Dariush on an eight-fight win streak, as he continues to solidify his spot as an elite fighter in the lightweight division.