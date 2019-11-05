Ben Askren Teases Nate Diaz For ‘Running From’ Jorge Masvidal Flying Knee, Gets Roasted By Artem Lobov

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend started off with Masvidal faking a flying knee. The same knee Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren with in his previous bout.

Diaz moved out of the way before the pair began to laugh. The ESPN MMA Twitter page shared footage of this on their account, to which Ben Askren responded by teasing Diaz for running from “Gamebred.”

“Dawg I thought he was a BMF he literally RAN!!! Should have just taken it like a man.”

Dawg I thought he was a BMF he literally RAN!!! Should have just taken it like a man. https://t.co/NddPbVC92V — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 4, 2019

This prompted a response from former UFC star and current Bare-Knuckle FC competitor Artem Lobov. Lobov responded by roasting Askren for actually taking the knee, calling “Funky” the “dumbest mother f*cker” in the game.

“That would have been DMF( dumbest mf) and we already seen you TAKE that one!!”

That would have been DMF( dumbest mf) and we already seen you TAKE that one!! — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) November 4, 2019

Askren has now suffered back-to-back losses in his UFC tenure, coming off of a submission defeat to Demian Maia. Following the loss, Askren admitted he’s considering retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, but has yet to make an official announcement on the subject. If he does decide to fight again, it will be interesting to see who he’s matched up against.

What do you think of Lobov’s response to Askren online?