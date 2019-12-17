Ben Askren Takes Shot At ‘Dork’ Conor McGregor For NMF Comment

Spread the word!













As we’ve previously mentioned, UFC welterweight star Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson was awarded the Nicest Mother F*cker Championship belt on the “Ariel Helwani MMA Show” yesterday.

When photos started to circulate online, Conor McGregor responded by saying he’s coming for the NMF Title in 2020. This led to a friendly response from Thompson. Now, Ben Askren has decided to jump in and poke fun at McGregor’s comments. Taking to Twitter, Askren called McGregor a “dork” for saying he wants to go after the NMF Title.

“I like the old Conor better. This one is a dork!”

I like the old Conor better. This one is a dork! https://t.co/lGVaDPZRT8 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 16, 2019

Askren recently retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after suffering back-to-back losses under the UFC’s banner. The defeats are the only ones “Funky” has ever suffered in his career. First, earlier this year, Askren fell victim to Jorge Masvidal by way of a flying knee in just five seconds. The knockout was the fastest finish in UFC history.

Then, Askren attempted to bounce back against Demian Maia in Singapore, in what proved to be a very entertaining grappling spectacle. However, Askren was eventually defeated by way of a rear-naked choke submission.

What do you think about Askren calling McGregor a “dork” for going after the NMF Championship?