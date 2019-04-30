Ben Askren Responds To Jorge Masvidal’s Online Troll

Earlier today, UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal posted an unflattering photo of upcoming opponent Ben Askren on social media. Now it’s time Askren responds.

The outspoken Askren quickly replied to Masvidal’s troll with some stinging-yet-factual words:

“Jorge you just wish at some point in your life you had a belt to throw over your shoulder.”

Jorge you just wish at some point in your life you had a belt to throw over your shoulder. https://t.co/B3Cp7nKKFR — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 30, 2019

Ouch. Askren does have a leg up on his popular opponent in that regard. The undefeated ‘Funky’ has won both the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titles in his career. He also never lost both.

Masvidal, on the other hand, contended for the Strikeforce lightweight title but lost to Gilbert Melendez in ‘El Nino’s’ prime. On paper, Askren is the much more accomplished fighter.

We’ll find out if that is the case when Askren meets Masvidal at July 6’s UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Most are picking Askren to come out on top due to his peerless wrestling.

Are you among them?