Jorge Masvidal Trolls Ben Askren With Savage Photo From ‘Funky’s’ Past

Top-ranked UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren are set to do battle at July 6’s UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trash talk battle between the two 170-pound stars may have just been kicked into overdrive. They’ve been going back-and-forth ever since ‘Gamebred’ knocked out Darren Till at UFC London. The war of words has been an entertaining one.

However, it was today when Masvidal just unearthed a gem ins his quest to troll ‘Funky.’ He posted quite the photo of Askren with his old Bellator welterweight title belt alongside a trolling caption:

“You’re right Drugs are bad kids.”

You’re right Drugs are bad kids #theresurrection pic.twitter.com/Mje3Rb75jz — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 30, 2019

Ouch.

Not a good look for Askren even if it was a joke. In any case, the undefeated wrestling champion will certainly have something to say about the brutal troll, so stay tuned.

Masvidal vs. Askren is quickly shaping up to be one of the most awaited rivalries of the summer as a result of their growing beef.