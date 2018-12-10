Ben Askren Puts Kamaru Usman On Blast For Avoiding To Fight Him

Ben Askren puts Kamaru Usman on blast during a recent rant that he did in an Instagram post that he sent out to the followers. UFC President Dana White has stated that he would like to see Usman challenge Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title. This is a change in his tune as for months now, Colby Covington has been the #1 contender.

Many people believe that Usman should be in the running for a title shot after his latest win. Now, Usman has been calling for a fight against Covington if he can’t get a title shot. There is some doubt of Woodley right now due to him not being cleared to compete due to his recent surgery. The promotion has been targeting Woodley vs. Covington for the first quarter of 2019.

Askren already has his first fight under the UFC banner booked. He’ll meet former UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler at the upcoming UFC 233 event. Despite already having a fight lined up, Askren took to Instagram to call out Usman. In his mind, he thinks Usman is attempting to avoid fighting him in favor of pursuing a number one contender bout with C ovington .

Askren Has A Problem

“Mr. Usman, we find ourselves in a situation where you are looking like quite the hypocrite,” Askren said (H/T to MMAFighting). “As we all know, Mr. Tyron Woodley is injured, can’t fight Colby. We know you want to fight Colby. We know Colby’s a scared little b*tch, and that’s fine. But I have made my services available to you for a fight on January 26. Now you’re trying to play the same game as Colby is. Colby’s ignoring you, now you’re ignoring me.”

UFC 233 takes place on January 26, 2019, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Covington thinks Usman is being less of a man like Covington for trying to do this.



“Listen, I know you hear me because you have a measly little 30,000 Twitter followers. A tiny amount of the social media following that I do,” Askren said. “I know you hear me, Marty. So make sure you respond to this. Don’t be a hypocrite, don’t be a little b*tch like Colby. I’ll be there, January 26. I hope you’re there also.”