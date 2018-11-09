Ben Askren Owns Conor McGregor With Logical Response

Ben Askren owns Conor McGregor with a logical response to the recent comments made by the fellow UFC star.

Earlier this week, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion made headlines due to his comments about a certain topic. That was his take on the UFC’s handling of the flyweight division.

So for a quick recap, McGregor took to Twitter to give his take the situation. He placed the blame on ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the reported dissolution. McGregor wants ONE to sign the entire division.

The reason for this is due to the division losing its biggest name and the UFC thinking that the flyweights don’t draw. ONE Championship recently signed Demetrious Johnson as part of a trade with the UFC, who gets Askren.

This brings us to Askren’s response where he pointed out one problem with McGregor’s comments. That was why just losing one fighter (Johnson) would lead to the doom of the entire division.

He brought up how once McGregor wasn’t around, the UFC didn’t get rid of the featherweight division. Instead, Max Holloway took over the division and will make his next title defense against Brian Ortega at the UF 231 PPV event. This show goes down on December 8th. Askren wrote the following:

“I mean Featherweight survived without @TheNotoriousMMA in it, flyweight can’t survive without @MightyMouse ?? Are you telling us DJ>CM???”