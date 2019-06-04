Ben Askren Mocks Nate Diaz’s Comments, Points To His Lightweight Record

Spread the word!













If you thought Ben Askren was going to let Nate Diaz get away with his recent comments, you were wrong.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday, Diaz claimed he was done fighting at 155 pounds. He also added that he was the king of the lightweight division:

“That’s in the past now,” Diaz said. “I think it’s time to start fighting at a more comfortable weight class. There’s nothing for me there. I already did everything to everybody, I feel like I’m the king of that division anyways.”

Askren caught wind of those comments and promptly responded by mocking Diaz’s record at lightweight:

I think @NateDiaz209 may be a better troll than @stephenasmith his record at LW is 7-6😂 https://t.co/neSuO9kZp0 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 3, 2019

Diaz faces Askren’s training partner, Anthony Pettis, in a welterweight contest at UFC 241, which takes place August 17 in Anaheim, California.With Askren also competing at 170 pounds, and having already taken jabs at the Stockton native repeatedly, we could see the two collide at some point.

However, “Funky” will first have to get past someone similar to Diaz in Jorge Masvidal. That welterweight contest takes place on the main card of UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas.