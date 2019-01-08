Ben Askren Mocks Colby Covington Over Trusting Dana White

Ben Askren mocks Colby Covington for a certain reason and it involves UFC President Dana White. There is no love lost between the two UFC stars as they have history . The war of words between these two fighters is nothing new. It does seem with them now fighting in the same division in the UFC that it’s just a matter of time before they fight.

In the past, Askren has questioned not only the IQ but also the credibility of Covington. During the latest shot taken by Askren, he mocked Covington for trusting White when it comes to what he says. And Askren has a point as White is a promoter at heart and will do/say what he has to in order to push his narrative.

It’s no secret that Covington was supposed to get the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. However, that was changed as now plans are for Woodley to fight Kamaru Usman at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

Once Covington recently ripped White when he said that White went back on his word and that he “ain’t got the balls” to fire him. Askren took to Twitter to further mock him by writing:

“[Colby Covington] I realized you were dumb but please, please don’t tell me you were dumb enough to really trust Dana.”

