Ben Askren and Jordan Burroughs Exchange Shots On Social Media

Ben Askren has been exchanging barbs with wrestling standout Jordan Burroughs on social media.

Askren despite being retired from fighting is certainly not ready to give up trash talking. The former Bellator and ONE champion is among the best talkers in the game and was forced to respond when Burroughs came at him on Twitter.

“Hey @benaskren clearly Beat the Streets didn’t show you enough. @Kbratke tomorrow is your turn. I’ve got some extra time on my hands,” Burroughs tweeted. “Can’t wait to settle this 165 debate once and for all tomorrow on @FloWrestling Buckle up gentlemen!”

“Congrats on beating a 34 year old who hadn’t wrestled in a decade. See you in the morning dork,” Askren responded.

Jordan Burroughs and Ben Askren had a wrestling match for charity in May last year. The UFC veteran lost 11-0 but hadn’t actually wrestled in almost 10 years.

During that time, he had become one of the best MMA fighters on the planet. ‘Funky’ went 18-0 as a professional and picked up several illustrious titles. He then joined the UFC and beat former champion Robbie Lawler and looked well on his way to becoming a champion in the sports most talent stacked promotion. However, his career was derailed by back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. Askren ultimately called it a day after the defeats due to persistent injury problems which had hampered his fight preparations.

The 31-year-old Burroughs is still very much entrenched in the world of wrestling. An Olympic gold medallist in 2012 he is expected to compete at the Tokyo games which has now been rescheduled to 2021. Burroughs has previously hinted once his Olympic career is over he will make the transition into MMA.

Would you like to see Ben Askren and Jordan Burroughs fight in MMA?