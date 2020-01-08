Ben Askren Suggests He Interviewed With ESPN For Commentary Gig

Spread the word!













Ben Askren could be considering getting into the mixed martial arts (MMA) commentary realm now that he’s retired from active competition.

Recently, a fan asked Askren on Twitter if he’d consider taking on a role at the cageside desk to call fights. Askren responded by revealing he recently had an interview with ESPN and is waiting to see what becomes of it. While the fan did ask about commentary, Askren’s answer did not specify whether or not that was what the meeting with ESPN was about.

“I interviewed with @espn yesterday, we will see what comes of it.”

I interviewed with @espn yesterday, we will see what comes of it. https://t.co/XmsUUDDelr — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 8, 2020

The UFC has gone more in the direction of having current and former fighters handle commentating duties during events. Askren, being a former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder, would be a natural fit. This isn’t the first time Askren has discussed the possibility of doing commentary.

Back in November “Funky” also discussed the potential career path during an interview with TMZ.

“I think there’s a chance,” Askren said. “I think I’m going to give it a try. I’ve got a lot of people encouraging me to give it a try. I’m gonna try – I’m still not sure if I’m going to like it or not. I’m up for debate on that one.”

What do you think about the possibility of Askren commentating on ESPN?